Share:

Rawalpindi-The young doctors on Wednesday gave the Punjab government deadline till today to withdraw the MCI Act or else they would shut down OPDs, Operations Threatens and Emergency Departments.

On the other hand, the protest of young doctors against the Punjab government decision to implement Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reform Act 2018 entered the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday while increasing the miseries of patients and their attendants in three teaching hospitals. Holding placards and banners, the doctors and paramedical staff including nurses blocked Murree Road and staged sit-ins in hospitals besides chanting slogans against the government.

On the call of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab, the young doctors in the garrison city observed strike in the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and left the patients unattended to protest proposed privatisation of the government-run hospitals.

They also staged protests in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The female and male doctors gathered outside the OPDs of their respective hospital and chanted slogans against the provincial government.

Due to the strike, the patients coming to the government hospital faced multiple problems. They had to wait for long hours as the doctors did not come to their respective rooms to check the patients.

During a visit to hospitals, it was witnessed that the young doctors abandoned their work due to which the hundreds of patients at OPD faced difficulties. However, Senior doctors were present in their rooms but they did not providing medical treatment to patients.

“I came from Shakrial to get medical treatment as I could not afford the expenses of private clinics, said Arif Khan, a patient, while talking to The Nation.

He said that there was no doctor available in the OPD and the patients were facing problems.

In HFH, the patients criticized the strike and said that the doctors became habit to observe strike and the government failed to solve the issue of the poor.

“The mostly poor came to the government run hospitals for the medical treatment but the government failed to provide any facility to them,” said Asif Shah, a patient coming from Khyaban-e-Sir Syed.

He said that he brought his son to the hospital as he was facing the ear problem. He said that the private clinic demanded a high fee and he cannot afford it.

“I have been waiting for the last two hours to get myself check to any doctor. But here is no doctor present. I am suffering from allergy,” said Amir Zia, a patient at DHQ Hospital. A senior doctor sitting in his room, on condition of anonymity, told The Nation that he started work in the morning when members of YDA stormed into his room and asked to go on strike.

Talking to media, YDA Punjab Chairman Dr Shoaib Tarar said that the YDA gave the call of the strike against the provincial government as it was going to privatize the government-run hospitals in coming days.

He said that the patients would not get the free medical treatment facility in the government-run hospital and it planned to terminate the services of the government doctors and paramedical staff while hiring them on contract basis. While, the grand health alliance has announced to hold a protest demonstration on arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the city, the sources said.

PM Imran Khan is due to inaugurate New Mother & Child Hospital near Eidgah Sharif, an area located within the constituency of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, they said.

The sources added that the GHA has finalised all the preparations to register their strong protest on arrival of the PM against the implementation of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reform Act 2018.