Share:

BRISBANE - An increasingly confident innings from Steven Smith and the return to action of Mitchell Starc provided the good news for Australia, but it was a distinctly mixed day as they were comfortably beaten by the New Zealand XI who secured a seven-wicket victory in Brisbane on the back of Will Young’s 130.

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was also ruled out of the World Cup and David Warner fell for a duck on his return to opening the batting before the visitors, without ten of their main squad, reached their target of 278 with 16 balls to spare. It followed the Australians’ batting collapse in the opening match when they scrambled to a one-wicket win. Smith’s 89 not out off 77 balls, coming at No. 5, was his highest score in a 50-over match - albeit an unofficial one - for more than two years since an unbeaten 108 against Pakistan in January 2017. Glenn Maxwell, with a crisp 52 off 44 balls, and Usman Khawaja also made half-centuries.

The uncapped Young, who faces up to nine months on the sidelines due to upcoming shoulder surgery, was the star of the chase reaching his century off 110 balls.

BRIEF SCORE:

New Zealand XI 3 for 283 (Young 130) beat Australian XI 6 for 277 (Smith 89*, Khawaja 56, Maxwell 52) by seven wickets.