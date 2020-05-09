Share:

PESHAWAR - Eleven journalists affiliated with the Peshawar Press Club have tested positive for the corona­virus.

Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Imran Yousafzai said the test results of 25 other club members were still awaited.

Those who have tested positive are: Asif Shahzad, Junaid Alam, Jenahzeb, Amir Ali Shah, Moeen Ali, Asad Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Wajid Shahzad, Malik Adil Zada, Shahzad Kazmi and Imran Ali.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister on Infor­mation Ajmal Wazir provided relief package to the ailing journalists while Governor Shah Far­man also released relief items to them separate­ly.

Both the advisor and governor also assured proper treatment to the journalists.