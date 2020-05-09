Share:

BAJAUR - The administra­tion has detained several owners and workers of petrol pumps for alleg­edly overcharging in Ba­jaur tribal district.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commis­sioner Mohammad Fayyaz here, as many as 17 own­ers and workers of pet­rol pumps were arrest­ed from different areas of the district in a crackdown launched by officials of the district administration.

The crackdown against the petrol pumps was launched following the complaints from the people against them for overarching.