BAJAUR - The administration has detained several owners and workers of petrol pumps for allegedly overcharging in Bajaur tribal district.
According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fayyaz here, as many as 17 owners and workers of petrol pumps were arrested from different areas of the district in a crackdown launched by officials of the district administration.
The crackdown against the petrol pumps was launched following the complaints from the people against them for overarching.