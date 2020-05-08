Share:

Rawalpindi-Three more people died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 44.

Similarly, highest ever number - 211 people - tested positive forCOVID-19 in Rawalpindi including 111 from the district and 100 out of district while only on patient got discharged from hospital after recovery. Health Authority officials claimed that the mostly people contracted virus from local people.

However, a senior official of district administration said that the people coming aboard brought the virus and it spread in many areas.

According to details, Mirajul Haq, 70, resident of Madni Mohallah Dhoke Dalal, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on April 29 and he died on May 8.

They said Nisar Ahmed, 50, resident of Chor Chowk Peshawar Road, arrived in Benazir Bhutto Hospital on May 5 with COVID-19 symptoms but he died on May 8.

They added Muhammad Yousaf, 64, resident of Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, was brought to Holy Family Hospital in bad condition and he died on May 8.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 920 while 44 people died and 231 patients discharged after recovery. At present, 665 confirmed patients are under treatment in the hospitals. As many as 171 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Likewise, nursing hostel of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has become epicentre for coronavirus spread as seven nurses/staffers have been isolated by management with visible symptoms of COVID-19. A rescuer of Rescue 1122 also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Furthermore, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood called a meeting to review the work done so far. The meeting was attended by Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Umer and other senior doctors of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

The meeting discussed the slow funding from Punjab government for Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and the commissioner assured to take up the matter with provincial government.

On the other hand, Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Zahid Saleem Gondal along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq visited corona management centres set up in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Sports Complex at Liaquat Bagh. On the occasion, MS RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the visitors about the facilities being provided to the coronavirus patients. Secretary Social Welfare ordered the authorities to provide adequate healthcare facilities to the patient.

He said the government has enhanced the capacity of screening of suspects in the province.