Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least six civilians were injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army said in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the media wing of the Pak Army, the Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with heavy mortars, artillery, and automatics in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors along the LoC, deliberately targeting civilian population.

“Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages, 6 innocent civilians including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries,” said a press release.

According to the officials, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 14-year-old Faiza, 10-year-old Seerat, 7-year-old Aaiza and their mother Sona Bibi, residents of Degwar Naran village; 44-year-old Abdul Majeed, a resident of Mandhar village and 22-year-old Muhammad Yasir, a resident of Kirni village, sustained serious injuries. The injured were evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

The Indian occupation forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons along the LoC and the Working Boundary. In 2020, India has so far committed 989 ceasefire violations.

Not to escalate tension, Islamabad warns Delhi

Pakistan on Friday asked India not to escalate tension as the world fought the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors, on May 7, 2020, resulting in serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.