ISLAMABAD - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the world lead­ers, intellectuals and interna­tional media to take notice of the atrocities committed by In­dian security forces against in­nocent Kashmiris and highlight it at global fora.

In a virtual video conference with French media, academ­ia and members of civil socie­ty, the AJK President said India was using the cover of coronavi­rus pandemic to break the will of Kashmiris by denying them their right to self-determination and by altering the status of the internationally recognized dis­puted region.

The event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris was attended by Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque, prom­inent French media persons, scholars and intellectuals.

President Masood Khan urged upon the participants to raise their voice for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accord­ance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said as the world faced COVID-19 lockdowns, the eight million people of Indian Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir were already under siege like condi­tions, without access to food, education, medicine, livelihood and freedom of movement and speech since nine months.

He also apprised the partic­ipants of Indian attempts to change the demography of the disputed region first by unilat­erally and illegally revoking Ar­ticle 370 and 35A of its Consti­tution and later through new domicile law, which were in contravention of several resolu­tions of the United Nations Se­curity Council.

The President AJK also re­sponded to several questions raised by the participants.