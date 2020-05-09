Share:

Planning and Development Board arranged a review meeting on Punjab Government’s Annual Development Plan 2020-21, chaired by the Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik at P&D Complex, Lahore. The consultation was in light of reviewing Punjab Development Profile & formulation of Annual Development Program 2020-21.

The Chief Secretary Punjab expressed his satisfaction on the current status of most projects and urged the departments to continue with all developments regarding their sectors to ensure proper utilization of public funds. He further discussed the working of the departments during the natural calamity.

He appreciated P&D’s effort for stepping ahead to support Punjab to mitigate effects of COVID-19. He also lauded the working of the department for preparing RISE Punjab comprehensive strategy which will set the direction of public sector investments in the post-COVID-19 period.

Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh gave briefing about the current status of ADP formulation and also discussed the strategies for the next ADP formulation. During the meeting, he stated that the key message of the new ADP 20-21 strategy is to use the Punjab’s Post Covid-19 Public Investment Strategy RISE PUNJAB (Responsive Investment for Social Protection and Economic Stimulus) to redevelop its growth framework and priorities.

The primary agenda of the aforesaid is to form new strategies that will help in dealing with after effects of the COVID-19 in terms of economic crisis and to help the vulnerable groups susceptible to the financial setback.

Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 no longer represents a relevant model or growth trajectory as it had never envisaged a massive structural shock to the economy with an unknown duration, Therefore, the government intends to take immediate step to revise its strategies for ADP 2020-21 formulation.

Secretary P&D Imran Sikander Baloch also briefed Chief Secretary about the latest developments of the working on the Annual Development Program and also explained the vision and focus of Punjab Government which is to launch Growth generating schemes, Public & Small Works Schemes – SMEs that will help in reviving economic circle of the people of Punjab.