ISLAMABAD - All sections of Chinese society are generously supporting Pakistan, do­nating medical supplies and funds, sharing expe­rience of anti-epidem­ic and dispatching med­ical experts to overcome COVID-19 virous.

According to Gwadar Pro, the Chinese gov­ernment and the people have accelerated their support to Pakistan in its efforts to fight the ep­idemic.

On April 24th, Chinese military sent a batch of medical supplies to Paki­stan, such as masks, test­ing kits and protective suits. Chinese military pasted cards with warm slogan and army emblem on the boxes of supplies.

Peering with the ship­ments, a team com­posed of military med­ical experts was also dispatched to support Pakistan overcome the outbreak.

A high school in China Hebei province donated 5,000 medical masks to Pakistan.