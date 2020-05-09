Share:

The tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has risen to 27, 474 with 1,637 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

10,471 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 9691 in Sindh, 4327 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1876 in Balochistan, 421 in Gilgit Baltistan, 609 in Islamabad and 79 in Azad Kashmir.

7,756 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 618 with 24 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Officials have recorded more than 3.86 million cases and more than 268,000 degaths since the virus emerged in China in December.