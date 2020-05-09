Share:

Bata Group commits to donate 1 million pairs of shoes

LAHORE-The Bata Group has committed to donate 1 million pairs of shoes to health care workers, volunteers and their families, the front-liners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day. Since the onset of the outbreak, Bata through its ‘Bata Heroes’ initiative, commits to donate 1 million pairs of shoes to health care workers, volunteers and their families, the front-liners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day, in countries as diverse as Pakistan, India, Czech Republic, Bangladesh, Colombia, Italy, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Chile, Peru, Thailand, Malaysia. Bata produced and donated face masks, face shields and PPE for healthcare workers, as well as donated food, hygienic products, or funds through the Bata Children’s Program and the Bata Shoe Foundation.

Huawei offers home delivery deals

LAHORE-This Ramazan while everyone is keeping safe and indoors, Huawei takes a step to come even closer to you – by offering free home delivery of your favourite smart devices. At delightfully attractive prices, Huawei’s smartphones offer something for everyone, right at your doorstep! So anyone looking to capture their Ramazan moments or making plans to look good on Eid can savour the technological prowess of Huawei’s innovative devices. A powerful camera, a bigger screen and a faster processor – all these come at fabulous bargains. Consumers can now make their days more productive and enjoyable, with any one of the following devices from Huawei. Get a HUAWEI Y6s for just PKR 20,899/- to unleash your potential with a powerful Octa-Core processor, enriched with a 3GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The HUAWEI Y9s is now available for only PKR 40,999/- to empower the most insatiable technology geeks, as it boasts a 48MP Triple Camera, with a large 6.59 inch FHD+ Display and a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory.

For a more affordable price of PKR 28,999/-, customers can now optimize their digital life with a HUAWEI Y7p, that captures the most vivid photography with its 48MP Triple Camera. The images are further enhanced by its 6.39 inch Punch-Display and powered by a 4GB RAM, along with a 64GB ROM. One can also avail a spectacular discount on the Y9 Prime 2019, which is currently available for only PKR 33,999/-. It promises a 16MP Triple AI Camera at the back, along with a 16MP Pop-up Front Camera to equip you with many futuristic features to transform your photographic experiences. It’s 4GB RAM with 128GB internal space allows swift multi-tasking and the next level of digital engagement.

For unmatched convenience, all technology enthusiasts can now call Huawei’s helpline 0800-00016 to get a prompt delivery of revolutionary smart-devices at their doorsteps.

Ufone introduces new offer

LAHORE-To ensure seamless connectivity round the clock, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has provided one of the best hybrid offer in a competitive price. Prepaid customers can stay connected through calls and Facebook all day by getting 500 minutes to be used across all Ufone & PTCL numbers and 500 MBs for Facebook through which they can surf photos, stream videos and chat via messenger. The offer is available in just Rs 9.99 and for activation prepaid customers can simply dial *6060# after which the offer will be valid till same day midnight. During this time, customers have the freedom to make unlimited calls and avail Facebook data. This is one of the most cost effective hybrid offer being provided by any telecom operator in Pakistan with ease of staying connected anytime during 24 hours. Customers with both smart and conventional phones can subscribe to the offer.

The imposition of a strict lockdown has increased everyone’s connectivity needs. People want to stay in touch with their loved ones at least virtually all the time, whether it is through video chats or voice calls. Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has directly addressed the needs of people by introducing this lucrative offer which promises ample minutes and data.

As a socially responsible organization Ufone advises all its customers to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus. These include washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap, for 20 seconds, avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible, disinfect shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom taps, or table tops, stay home when sick and maintain distance of at least 1 meter from any individual. By adoption of basic protective measures we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.