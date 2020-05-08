Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed superintendent of police Saddar Division to provide security to a rape victim girl and her family, informed a police spokesman on Friday. He added CPO issued these directions to his subordinates after a video of victim girl went viral on social media. He said the SP and other investigators associated with the rape case have also been ordered by the CPO to solve this case on merit besides enhancing security of girl and her family currently residing in a private housing society along with GT Road. Meanwhile, senior police officers including SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Beenish Fatima, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Rawat and Women Police Station SHO visited the house of victim girl and ensured her full cooperation on part of police, the spokesman said. In her video message, the victim girl said she was raped by two men Kashif and Rafaqat Khan in limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat and the First Information Report (FIR) got registered by her is based on true facts. She also raised questions over performance of police investigators while accusing them of putting their weight on side on the rapists.