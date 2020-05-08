Share:

ISLAMABAD-The dissolved Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) employees have sought extension of contracts despite the court declared the establishing of the commission as null and void, The Nation learnt on Friday.

Officials at Ministry of the National Health Services (NHS) said that four employees have requested to extend their contracts despite they were employees of the PMC which was declared null and void by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PMC was established through a presidential ordinance in October 2019 however it only sustained for few months only as the court ordered to restore the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)

Around 250 employees of the PMDC were restored on their positions after the court orders.

Officials at Ministry said that the said PMC employees earlier relinquished their positions at PMDC and had joined the PMC. “They didn’t remain employees of PMDC anymore when they opted to join PMC,” said a senior official.

Official also said that the employees enjoyed heavy perks and privileges during few months contract in PMC however the court restored the PMDC.

“There is no legal position of becoming PMDC employees as they left the department,” officials said.

Officials said that once again the lobbying is being done in the PMDC for the extension of the dissolved department’s contracts.

According to the letter written by the ex-employees of PMC regarding extension, it said that with reference to the subject cited above, it is to submitted that we were appointed in November2017 on contractual basis

It further said that government of Pakistan, Promulgated the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 (PMC Ordinance 2019) on 20th Oct on 2019 and extension of contractual employees was pending yet.

The letter also said the judgment passed by the Honourable Islamabad High Court, Islamabad in Writ Petition 3800 of 2019 dated 11th Feb 2020, the learned Court declared PMC Ordinance 2019 ultra vires with the constitution and “All employees of erstwhile PMDC are hereby reinstated into service w.e.f promulgation of the PMC Ordinance 2019.”

It added that in pursuance of the apex courtjudgment, it is therefore requested, whose contract expired on account of efflux of time or absence of PMDC Council due to one or other reasons, may be granted extension in their contracts appointments w.e.f date of expiry on terms and conditions already notified and direct the accounts section to release salaries.

Spokesperson Ministry of NHS SaijdHussain Shah said that the PMDC was restored following the court orders and new council is deeply concerned about all matters of the medical education regulatory body.

He said that the council’s top priority is to resolve the students matters, while it will ensure the policy of merit in other administrative matters also.