BADIN - An even was organised here on Friday under the auspices of Muno Bhai Thalassemia Care Center to mark the World Thal¬assemia Day. Doctors and parents of the af¬fected children attended the function. They were holding placards in their hands to show solidar¬ity with innocent patients of the blood disease. Ar¬rangements were made for social distancing on the occasion to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Speak¬ing on the occasion, Dr Ha¬roon Memon, In-charge of the Center, said more than 500 children were regis¬tered with the Muno Bhai Thalassemia Care Center, Badin. He said children needed a blood bag af¬ter every fortnight, but it was difficult to arrange bags due to the prevail¬ing lockdown.