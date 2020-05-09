Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that the decisions regarding 9th and 10th class exams, new aca­demic year and other matters related to the education will be finalized in consultation with the Sindh Education Depart­ment’s steering committee.

He said that a meeting of the steering committee had been convened that would meet soon to discuss the matters, said a news release here on Friday. He said that the future of exams from 1st class to 8th class would also be decided in the meeting.

Saeed Ghani said that academic experts, heads of educational boards and insti­tutions, representatives of as­sociations of private schools, stakeholders and high-level educationists were members of the committee. The Sindh government, had already announced of not opening the educational institutions across the province.

TWO YOUNG MEN DROWN IN KB FEEDER CANAL

Two young men drowned to death while swimming in KB Feeder Canal in Jamshoro dis­trict on Friday.

According to the police, the dead bodies of the drowned 20 years old Umar Masood Pathan and 19 years old Ah­saanzeb Masood Pathan, both relative, could not be found till the evening.

The SHO Kotri police sta­tion Asad Parehar told that the two jumped in the canal near the shrine of Salahuddin Baba (RA) in Kotri. They were residents of Khanzada Colony of Kotri town. Despite the dis­trict administration’s ban on swimming in the Indus river and the KB Feeder Canal the local people flout the band and risk their lives