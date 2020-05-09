Share:

RAHIMYAR KHAN - Rahimyar Khan - For the first time in the country’s history, it was made a crime for farmers to keep more than 25 maunds of wheat in their own homes. Deputy Commissioner Rahimyar Khan ordered to register cases under the Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020 against farmers who keep more than 25 maunds of wheat in their homes. According to details, to ensure the objectives of the Food Department, the district administration had banned already wheat procurement for the flour mills and also banned inter- province and inter city movement of flour and now, according to reports, the Food Department’s wheat procurement targets have been completed by 90 per cent, but the Deputy Commissioner has directed all government machinery to check orders.