Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fifth shipment of goods, purchased from China with NDRMF funding, arrived in Pakistan on Friday, to fight coronavirus pandemic.

The aircraft from China arrived in Pakistan with 17 tons of medical equipment and safety equipment.

Among the equipment shipped from China were 30 X-ray machines that were not included in the previous shipments.Apart from this, the equipment included 17,000 protective suits, and 110,000 N-95 mask, 20,000 medical masks and 82 cartons of surgical villages.

These goods were being transported to Pakistan by PIA planes. However, according to the press release issued by National Disaster Management Authority, the complete purchase of COVID-19 personal protective equipment was being done in the private domestic market.

In addition, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal also called on Chairman Standing Committee on Counter Narcotics Maulana Salahuddin Ayoubi to discuss the matters relating to the combat against the COVID-19. According to the press release, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi discussed with Chairman NDMA the need to provide better medical machinery at a hospital in Chaman area of Balochistan.

He further said that steps should be taken to repatriate those stranded in the UAE and wishing to return home, and to repatriate those stranded in Qila Abdullah region, who wish to return to the UAE for employment. The Chairman NDMA assured to provide all possible assistance in this regard.