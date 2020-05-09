Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday confirmed that five of its employees have been tested positive of coronavirus.

The airlines’ General Manager (Medical Services) have confirmed that five staff members of PIA’s Quetta station have been tested positive of the virus.

Tests of 22 employees at Quetta station conducted and five of them including a woman staffer were found infected by coronavirus, the official said.

“All infected staff members have been sent to quarantine,” the official added.