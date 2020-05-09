ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday hosted the inaugural FM Connect Digital with Global Thought Leaders.
In cognizance of the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for a multi stakeholder global perspective and approach to address it, Foreign Minister Qureshi has introduced the FM Connect Digital: The Thought Leaders series.
The FM Connect Thought Leader platform will see the Foreign Minister hosting a diversity of round table digital discussions with intellectuals, writers, academics, thinkers and researchers across the globe.
For the inaugural FM Connect digital session, Foreign Minister Qureshi invited four global thought leaders for a discussion premised on Post Covid-19 realities on the global geo-political and socio economic landscape.
These thought leaders included: Dr William Ury, co-founder of Harvard University’s Program on Negotiation and one of the world’s leading experts on negotiation. He is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Harvard Negotiation Project and a bestselling, award winning author.
Professor Kishore Mahbubani, a Singaporean Diplomat and an Academic, former president of the United Nations Security Council and is a Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute (ARI), National University of Singapore (NUS).
Dr Kevin P Gallagher, professor of Global Development Policy at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, where he directs the Global Development Policy Center