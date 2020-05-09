Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday hosted the inaugural FM Connect Digital with Global Thought Leaders.

In cognizance of the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for a multi stakeholder global perspec­tive and approach to address it, For­eign Minister Qureshi has introduced the FM Connect Digital: The Thought Leaders series.

The FM Connect Thought Leader platform will see the Foreign Minister hosting a diversity of round table digi­tal discussions with intellectuals, writ­ers, academics, thinkers and research­ers across the globe.

For the inaugural FM Connect digital session, Foreign Minister Qureshi invit­ed four global thought leaders for a dis­cussion premised on Post Covid-19 re­alities on the global geo-political and socio economic landscape.

These thought leaders included: Dr William Ury, co-founder of Harvard University’s Program on Negotiation and one of the world’s leading experts on negotiation. He is currently a Distin­guished Senior Fellow at the Harvard Negotiation Project and a bestselling, award winning author.

Professor Kishore Mahbubani, a Sin­gaporean Diplomat and an Academic, former president of the United Nations Security Council and is a Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute (ARI), National University of Singapore (NUS).

Dr Kevin P Gallagher, professor of Global Development Policy at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, where he directs the Global Development Policy Center