Islamabad-She’s not been letting the coronavirus lockdown stop her from enjoying her daily dose of fresh air.

And recently, was no exception for Georgia Harrison as she put on a sultry display while taking her dog for a walk in Loughton, Essex. The star looked fighting fit as she modelled skintight workout gear during her outing. Georgia showed off her flat stomach in a black crop top with blue detailing on the sleeves.

She teamed the statement top with a matching pair of leggings, and styled her hair in two space buns with coordinating pastel scrunchies. The Ex On The Beach star completed her look with trainers and a full face of make-up.

She was seen throwing a stick for her pampered pup before fussing over him.