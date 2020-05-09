Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inquiry Commission on the sugar crisis has invited two leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday (today) to provide information about the mismanagement leading to the sharp increase in the price of the commodity.

Muhammad Goher Nafees, Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment and member of the injury commission, through a letter has invited former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, both PML-N leaders, to attend a meeting of the commission at the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Both politicians have been asked to come along with all relevant information and documents.

Last month, Abbasi had volunteered himself to appear before the commission to give “information about corruption and mismanagement” leading to the increase in sugar prices.

The former Prime Minister had written a letter to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, who heads the inquiry commission to probe causes of increase in sugar prices in the country.

The opposition party leader had said that he, along with former Minister of Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan, intended to appear before the commission in the “interest of justice” to provide information to it about the “corruption and mismanagement.”