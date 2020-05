Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jammu and Kash­mir National Front (JKNF)has paid eulo­gizing tributes to Hizb operational Com­mander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo and other martyrs who were martyred by the In­dian occupation forces during a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir.

The JKNF spokesman, in a statement issued in here, said that commander Naikoo and Adil were the proud sons of the soil whose years’ long unwaver­ing struggle against Indian imperialism would remain an inspiration for the coming generations.