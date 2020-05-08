Share:

Islamabad-Everyone is making adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of Kim Kardashian’s sacrifices is a few inches of hair. The 39 year old reality star took to her Instagram Story recently to share a video of six bundles of extensions from hairline and salon owner Violet Teriti.

She ran her fingers through the silky locks as she said: ‘So excited when this is all over I can put some hair in. I let my hair breathe for a really long time. But I am excited about this so thank you Violet for sending me the best hair literally.’

Kim may be known for her bodacious body but perhaps she is letting her tresses get their shine as she later showed off a bold new hairstyle that night. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared two sultry - and sandy - portraits of herself rocking ‘fishnet hair’ on Instagram.