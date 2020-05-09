PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken several decisions relaxing the ongoing lockdown in the province.
The advisor informed the media here yesterday that the decisions were taken in the light of the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) held the other day.
He revealed that according to an official notification, the provincial government has allowed all shops to remain open for four days a week.
He informed that the lockdown will be relaxed for the construction sector in the second phase adding besides construction, steel, PVC pipe, electricity, aluminium, ceramics, hardware stores and paint factories will be allowed to do business.
The advisor informed that all the above businesses will remain open until 4pm, however, they will strictly follow the SOPs identified by the government adding businesses will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The shops of necessary food items will remain open throughout the week.
He also informed that representatives of the transporters will have discussion with the regional transport authority and will come up with SOPs for inter-district or intra-city transportation including passenger vehicles.
The advisor said that the nation was fighting against corona pandemic however some politicians were consistently politicizing things adding PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should refrain from confrontation.
He advised Bilawal to focus on Sindh rather than interfering in other provinces’ affairs adding Sindh hospitals were in a dilapidated condition.
While sharing information on corona virus in the province, the advisor informed that 244 fresh cases were confirmed from the province along with six deaths during the last 24 hours adding that the total number of patients was 3956.
He informed that a total of 209 persons have died of Covid-19 where 984 persons have recovered from the disease adding the entire nation has acknowledged the untiring efforts of the frontline force against corona virus.
He informed that doctors, paramedics, police, Rescue staff and members of the armed forces besides all those on the frontline were putting their efforts in order to protect the nation’s future