Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wa­zir has said that the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government has taken several decisions relaxing the on­going lockdown in the province.

The advisor informed the media here yesterday that the decisions were taken in the light of the de­cisions taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Com­mittee (NCC) held the other day.

He revealed that according to an official notification, the provincial government has allowed all shops to remain open for four days a week.

He informed that the lockdown will be relaxed for the construc­tion sector in the second phase adding besides construction, steel, PVC pipe, electricity, al­uminium, ceramics, hardware stores and paint factories will be allowed to do business.

The advisor informed that all the above businesses will remain open until 4pm, however, they will strictly follow the SOPs iden­tified by the government adding businesses will be closed on Sat­urdays and Sundays.

The shops of necessary food items will remain open through­out the week.

He also informed that repre­sentatives of the transporters will have discussion with the regional transport authority and will come up with SOPs for inter-district or intra-city transportation includ­ing passenger vehicles.

The advisor said that the nation was fighting against corona pan­demic however some politicians were consistently politicizing things adding PPP Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari should re­frain from confrontation.

He advised Bilawal to focus on Sindh rather than interfering in other provinces’ affairs adding Sindh hospitals were in a dilapi­dated condition.

While sharing information on corona virus in the prov­ince, the advisor informed that 244 fresh cases were confirmed from the province along with six deaths during the last 24 hours adding that the total number of patients was 3956.

He informed that a total of 209 persons have died of Covid-19 where 984 persons have recov­ered from the disease adding the entire nation has acknowledged the untiring efforts of the front­line force against corona virus.

He informed that doctors, par­amedics, police, Rescue staff and members of the armed forces be­sides all those on the frontline were putting their efforts in or­der to protect the nation’s future