LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General, Ahmed Aziz Tarar visited LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town Scheme to review the ongoing development works.

According to LDA spokesperson, the DG also presided over a meeting at Avenue-I society on Friday in which he directed that allotments of 623 plots obtained through negotiations with the owners of private lands located in Avenue-I should be given to the allottees in the KG and K blocks of the scheme.

He also directed that tree plantation should be executed in the parks of Avenue-I and Jubilee Town and maintain their condition.

The Director General reviewed the steps taken at the Site Office Avenue-I for the convenience of the citizens coming for the approval of the map and directed to strictly implement the security measures in wake of coronavirus.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tika Khan, Director Estate Management Fahad Anis and other concerned officers briefed the Director General about their discussions with local private schemes for 623 plots of the scheme.

He was informed that development work was underway on this land located in KG and K block of the scheme. In addition, another 182 kanals of land has been acquired in the other block.

He also informed that Avenue-I has electricity, water, gas, telephone, sewerage and all other basic facilities and connections could also be easily obtained. Transfer of LDA Avenue One plots, issuance of NOC and other matters are being done in the site office of the scheme.