ISLAMABAD - An officer and five Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom when their vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during routine patrolling in district Kech, Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said on Friday that the security forces conducted routine patrolling in Buleda, District Kech, 14-kilometres from Pakistan- Iran Border to check possible routes being used by terrorists in mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran.

"As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted by remote controlled IED," according to a press release issued by media wing of Pak Army. Resultantly, one officer and five soldiers embraced Shahadat while another one soldier received injuries.

Those who died in the line of duty are identified as Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, resident of Hafizabad, Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali; Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif; Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock; Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan and Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif, according to the ISPR.Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi while strongly condemning attack on vehicle of FC in district Kech in Balochistan has offered condolences to the families of martyred major and soldiers.