KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Friday said that mobile application was being in­troduced to ensure presence of employees on time, expediting work and facilitating the employees.

He said this while adressing a meet­ing at Frere Hall here. Akhtar said that applications were invited for recruit­ment on deceased quota, adding that legal heirs of those died during service would be given jobs. Deputy Mayor Ar­shad Hasaan, Metropolitan Commis­sioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director HR Jameel Farooqui and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar said that employees who worked in the field had to go office, first for at­tendance but now they would be able to register their attendance from the appli­cation while in the field. “This would help saving the time as well as facilitating the employees,” he added.

The Mayor urged more than 13,000 employees of KMC to do their work with courage. He directed all revenue gener­ating departments to hold meetings on monthly to make mechanism to achieve their target. Strict action would be taken against officers who failed to achieve the target, Akhtar warned.

He was of the view that all out efforts were being made for increasing KMC em­ployees salaries and pensions by 15 percent and they were in talks with Sindh Chief Min­ister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the purpose. He added that just two months to go in new fiscal year, asking concerned officials to achieve revenue to decrease financial crisis.

The Mayor was informed that advertise­ment had been issued in newspapers for recruitment on 1 to 11 grade on which only family members of deceased employ­ees would be recruited. He was informed that only real son or daughter of deceased employees were eligible for deceased quo­ta and in case they were not adult, widow could also apply. Applications would be recieved till May 23.

The Mayor said it was very sad when a worker or official died after serving the department for so many years. The death of guardian also affected the family finan­cially and that’s why it was important to give job to one of family members.