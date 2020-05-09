Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday at­tributed some 60 deaths of self quarantined COVID-19 patients in the province to the fact that they had been suffering from one or the other ailment, as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, pulmonary infection, hypertension, renal fail­ure or any other health condition.

These were the people who preferred home isolation as al­though tested positive but were either symptomless or had very mild symptoms,” she said re­sponding to growing concern about surge in the number of deaths of people recuperating at home. Mentioning that majority of them were above 60 years of age and had a history of at least one of the above mentioned conditions, she said they were advised to avail the quarantine cum healthcare facilities arranged by the govern­ment, however, there was no com­pulsion on them.

“I will request people identified as COVID-19 positive and also suf­fering from conditions that do af­fect their resistance to infections to avail adequately equipped and isolation facilities averting pos­sible risks to their lives,” said Dr. Pechuho adding that the stay is not of more than 15 days. Elaborat­ing her stance, the health minister also a qualified medical doctor said care and surveillance were impor­tant for every single COVID posi­tive also suffering from either dia­betes or asthma or hypertension or coronary or renal conditions.

The health minister empha­sized that the people tested COVID positive with even mild symptoms need to be all the more particular getting admit­ted to designated hospitals, be it government or private, so as to have proper care by ad­equately trained professionals.

“This is particularly impor­tant for infected individuals who though reflecting mild symptoms of “the” viral infec­tion but are inflicted with ail­ments that at slightest pretext can compromise their immuni­ty and lead to sudden collapse,” said Dr. Pechuho.

Mentioning that ready avail­ability of oxygen, a crucial re­quirement for such patients, is often not possible at home, she said government was com­mitted to help people and do also expect that they protect themselves and their dear ones, particularly senior citizens and children and people at high risk from contracting the infection.