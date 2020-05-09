Share:

MULTAN - Rescue 1122, in collaboration with waste management company, launched disinfection drive at all grand mosques and hospitals of the city on Friday.

The campaign was initiated on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak.

During the drive, courtyards and parking places of mosques and hospitals were particularly washed with chlorine-mixed water to eliminate suspected germs.

Cardiology Institute, Fatima Hospital, Clock Tower Library, Police Lines, Motorway Police Office, Altaf Town, Noori Grand Mosque, Abdali Mosque, Mumtazabad Mosque and other main mosques of the city were cleaned through antiseptic water.