Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said his ministry would provide every support to the Ministry of Information and Technology to enhance the Internet speed during the COVID-19 situation, besides bringing innovation in the agriculture sector.

As per the vision of Prime Imran Khan, the government was striving hard to ensure availability of affordable high-speed Internet service to the citizens, particularly the students, and for that purpose it was focusing on laying optical fibre across the country, he said in an interview with PTV.

He said it was the government’s topmost priority to promote the use of information technology in education, health, agriculture and other socioeconomic sectors.

Fawad said the use of Internet in public schools was need of the hour. The educational institutions should have online facilities, which would help the students gain in-depth knowledge of their respective subjects.

The development of high-speed Internet infrastructure for schools was among the government’s priorities, he added.

Fawad said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) in collaboration with the IT Ministry would soon launch different projects to spread Internet service across the country, especially in rural areas where students were facing problems in getting education during the current coronavirus situation.

The minister said his ministry had also planned to launch two major agricultural projects, including Agriculture Mechanism Complex for Manufacturing and Agriculture Monitoring. The two projects would produce skilled IT human resource for the sector, which would bring agricultural innovation in Pakistan, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had appreciated the ‘Made in Pakistan Initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology’ for indigenous production of equipment and gadgets to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, including face masks, protective clothing and other stuff.

He said he ministry had planned to establish a Biotechnology Park in Jhelum, besides manufacturing of agricultural equipment.

Answering another question regarding shortage of protective gears, he said only the N95 masks were short, but all other protective equipment were in huge stock and the province could approach the National Disaster Management Authority to fulfill their requirements.

The minister also said in his Jhelum constituency, the best possible arrangements were made to cope with the coronavirus situation.

As regards the future economic outlook, Fawad said all-out efforts should be made to provide maximum possible relief to the people.