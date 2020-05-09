Share:

ISLAMABAD - Markazai Ulema Council (MUK) Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi on Friday lauded phase wise ending of lockdown from the country.

In a statement, he said the easing of lockdown before Eid-ul-Fitr will help revive the country’s sagging economy.

He urged the people and traders to ensure following the standard operating procedures (SoPs) to save themselves from the deadly pandemic.

Lauding the decision of opening shops from ‘Fajar’ prayers till 5 p.m. he said the business centers should be closed before Isha prayers on permanent basis.