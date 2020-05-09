Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A resident of vil­lage Jhurbi was killed and his wife seriously injured in a road accident at Sindhri Mirpurkhas high road near Mirpurkhas here on friday evening. As per details, Ke­sho Kolhi along with his wife were on their way on bike when a speedy car hit the bike, as a result both sustained serious injuries. Kesho Kolhi received se­vere head injuries and he died on the spot. While his wife also sus­tained serious wounds and she was shifted to Civil hospital where she was given first aid and then admitted in female surgical ward. Name of the injured woman could not be known, while un­known car driver escaped from the scene after the incident.