ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasised to pay greater attention to supporting small and medium sector enterprises and the agriculture sector enabling them to create greater job opportunities for the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review the economic situation and future outlook of the economy in wake of COVID-19 situation. The Prime Minister said the process of reforming public sector organisations should be expedited to plug leakages of the economy.

He said the process of provision of subsidies should also be reviewed to make these interventions more effective and target-oriented. Imran Khan said that out of box solutions are needed to meet the present day economic challenges.

Discussing future economic outlook, the Prime Minister said that all efforts should be made to provide maximum possible relief to the people.

The Prime Minister emphasised that priorities and targets for the next public sector development program should be clearly defined with a focus on completion of the projects rather than mere initiation.

He also underscored the need for maximum utilisation of public-private partnership model and involving international development partners to enhance and broaden the scope of public sector development program.

Earlier, a detailed presentation was made by the Finance Ministry about the overall situation and the performance of various macroeconomic indicators during past nine months of the current financial year.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.