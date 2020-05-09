Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined over 660 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the of­ficial price lists or selling substan­dard quality items across the prov­ince during last 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Min­ister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Friday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned over 660 shop­keepers, vendors and imposed fines of around Rs11,00,000. He said that around 3800 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Di­vision alone, as many as 102 profi­teers were challaned and fine with over Rs460,000 while 23 profiteers were fined in Hyderabad with about Rs90,000. As many as 150 profiteers were fined with Rs160,000 in Ghotki while 490 profiteers from other dis­tricts of the province were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs387,000