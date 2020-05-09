Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian move to include Azad Jammu Kashmir and GB in weather bulletins

Responding to media queries, the foreign office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan “rejects Indian move for “inclusion” of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Indian TV weather bulletin.”

Like the so-called “political maps” issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, she said.

“This is another mischievous Indian action in support of a spurious claim and further evidence of India’s irresponsible behaviour,” she added,

No illegal and unilateral steps by India can change the “disputed” status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognised as such by the international community including the United Nations. Such moves by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan would urge India not to make baseless assertions and to abstain from misleading the world community through unfounded claims on regions that constitute internationally recognized disputed territories.