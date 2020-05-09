Share:

KARACHI - The Counselling & psycho Social support help line 1093 of Local Govt Department Sindh Government is proving its effectiveness and importance in the current corona crisis. Secretary Local Government (LG) Roshan Ali Shaikh told that on an average basis daily 40 to 50 people were benefiting from the psycho social support help line free of cost, “corona positive people who are in quarantine, affectees of depression or any other psychological pressure gets free counselling sessions from our dedicated team of counsellors. The counselling sessions helps the people to get rid of their fears and misconceptions and bring them back to their normal lives.” Roshan Shaikh informed that a Webinar was held to provide psychological support and assistance to the people quarantined in Expo Center Karachi, “we organized the online psychological support session for all the corona positive patients who are quarantined in expo center Karachi. The panel of our psychiatrists guided the patients to organize their way of lives in such a way that they can defeat the disease easily.” The Secretary Local Government also online addressed the volunteers from clinical psychology department of various universities and applauded their participation in the fight against corona. “We are together working for helping the communities during this disaster and every one has to play it’s part and give time to help the humanity,” he added.AXC