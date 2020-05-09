Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, while emphasizing the importance of a robust public awareness campaign over the recent coronavirus situation, observed that being responsible citizens, they must take care of coronavirus patients with greater responsibility.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of National Health Task Force. The meeting was attended by chairman task force Nausherwan Burki, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra and PM’s Focal Person on Covid 19 Dr Faisal. Other senior officials attended the meeting through video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his regret over reports regarding maltreatment of coronavirus patients, and said such attitude was unbearable and led to creation of fear.

He further observed that if anyone had symptoms of coronavirus, he or she should immediately get himself tested without any hesitation.

The prime minister underlined the need for taking steps for the launch of a comprehensive public awareness campaign in this regard and directed for formulation of a coordinated strategy in this regard.

He said compared with the rest of the world, the situation in Pakistan was under control which could be further improved with adherence to precautionary measures and through inspiring of confidence in public.

The provincial ministers apprised the meeting about the latest situation, treatment of patients in the hospitals, steps for the protection and facilitation of doctors and paramedical staff and enhancement of corona testing capacity in their respective provinces.

PM’s focal person Dr Faisal in his briefing presented details about the number of patients in different provinces, deaths and the ratio of the cases. He said Pakistan had been less affected with the pandemic when compared with other countries of the world.

It was also informed that number of coronavirus testing labs had been increased from 4 to 63 as compared to the month of March.

Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that soon a standard operating procedure over home quarantine would be announced.