Share:

Islamabad - Mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan passed away on Friday. President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan. President in his message expressed his heartfelt condolence and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give serenity to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.. Prime Minister Imran Khan also has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed Khan. He prayed for the higher ranks for the departed soul and equanimity for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.