ISLAMABAD-Medical professionals body on Friday expressed concerns and stressed on strict social distancing after relaxation in the lockdown.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data, 598 cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the toll to 25,842 in the country with 599 deaths.

In last 24 hours, five deaths were reported and 11993 tests were conducted in the country while total tests conducted reached to 257,247. The data said that 7530 patients have recovered so far from the disease.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Friday said that it was very much concerned over the increasing number of Coronavirus patients and rising death toll of the Covid-19 in Pakistan.

“We are very disturbed, how would our hospitals mange the load of Covid-19 patients in future. We have been observing the management flaws in our hospitals,” said Secretary General PMA Dr.QaiserSajjad.

He said the patients with corona positive are refused to be admitted even after having vacant beds and ventilators at hospitals.

He said death of Dr.FurqanulHaq is a recent example of this mismanagement. PMA has been receiving such complaints on daily basis in which patients are mistreated and misguided.

In the statement issued, he said that we will have to streamline the system of our Corona designated hospitals and Quarantine facilities all over Pakistan.

There should be a centralised networking established between these health facilities and ambulance services should also be included in the network, so that ambulance driver can take the patient to the required facility. No patient should be refused.

He said the government and hospital management are responsible for providing treatment to the patients. The doctors performing duties at emergencies should not misguide patients.

He added that the Inquiry Committee has concluded that misjudgement on part of the medical officer at Civil Hospital was the cause of Dr.Furqan’s death. In case of non-availability of the bed or ventilator, patient must be referred to some other hospital by the doctors on duty by approaching central network.

Government has announced relaxation in the lockdown from 09th May 2020. Business and shops have been allowed to open from morning till 05:00pm. Government has put responsibility over public to adopt preventive measures to remain safe from coronavirus, otherwise lockdown will be imposed again strictly.

After this announcement by the government, PMA requests the people to play their due role to stop spreading of coronavirus and adopt all the required preventive measures which PMA and other doctors have been stressing upon.

Meanwhile, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) also issued a circular for approval of another drug Azithromycin on priority basis during the COVID-19.

The letter issued said that in continuation of this Authority’s Circular of even number dated 06th April,2020 on the subject captioned above and to inform that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan in its 77th meeting held on 7th April,2020 has also approved the formulation of Azithromucin in the list of drugs/formulations for priority approval/registration during Cvicd-19 Pandemic along-with other drugs as already communicated on the same terms and conditions.

It said that the last date for submission of applications for Azithromucin is 04th June,2020.