Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz was reaping what they had sown.

If the PML-N leaders were innocent, then they should not worry and give answers to the NAB questions, he remarked.

He said long press conferences by PML-N leadership were the proof that they had no legal defense, adding those who make politics a source of business can no longer mislead the people.

The prime minister was fighting coronavirus pandemic whereas the PML-N leadership was targeting Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau, Shibli said.

The focus of the prime minister’s decisions was people of Pakistan, protection of their lives and provision of facilities to them, he added.