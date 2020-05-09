Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy and An­ti-Narcotics Force, in an intelligence-based joint operation, seized 100kg of Crystal (drugs) off Pasni, Balochistan, ac­cording to the officials.

A press release issued by Pak Navy here on Fri­day said, the drug was val­ued at approximately Rs 3 billion. Immediately it was not clear where the drugs were to be smuggled thor­ough Arabian Sea.

Later, the seized drugs were handed over to An­ti-Narcotics Force for fur­ther legal proceedings.

The successful execu­tion of joint anti-nar­cotics operation against narcotics smuggling is a demonstration that despite prevailing the COVID-19 pandem­ic situation, the crimi­nals are active and Pa­kistan Navy is vigilant to counter such illegal activities.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to thwart the misuse of Pakistan Mar­itime Zones for any un­lawful act/purpose, said the press release further.