ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force, in an intelligence-based joint operation, seized 100kg of Crystal (drugs) off Pasni, Balochistan, according to the officials.
A press release issued by Pak Navy here on Friday said, the drug was valued at approximately Rs 3 billion. Immediately it was not clear where the drugs were to be smuggled thorough Arabian Sea.
Later, the seized drugs were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.
The successful execution of joint anti-narcotics operation against narcotics smuggling is a demonstration that despite prevailing the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the criminals are active and Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter such illegal activities.
Pakistan Navy remains committed to thwart the misuse of Pakistan Maritime Zones for any unlawful act/purpose, said the press release further.