Rawalpindi-Police on Friday conducted flag march in the city to create awareness among public on prevailing alarming situation due to coronavirus outbreak and measures of Punjab government.

The flag march was staged on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas and led by SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat.

The police flag march was also participated by commandoes of Elite Force, personnel of security forces, Dolphin Squad, Muhafiz Squad and City Traffic Police wardens.

Flag march started from Police Lane Number 1 and culminated at its starting point after cruising on AmmarChowk, Scheme 3, ChohanChowk, Fauji Tower, ShaheenChowk, ChandniChowk, Commercial Market, Said Pur Road, Asghar Mall Chowk, BanniChowk, Jamia Mosque, DingiKhoe, FawaraChowk, CommitteChowk, MareerChowk, Kamran Chowk, GPO Turn, Mall Road, Chairing Cross, Zakriya Mosque, TNT Chowk, Chungi Number 22, COD Chowk and Katcheri.

On the way of police flag march, announcements were made for public to stay inside homes amidst ongoing lockdown.

Police also appealed to the citizens to stay inside homes and restrict unnecessary movement and ensure implementation on preventive measures of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat stated that police has been playing the role of frontline force against Coronavirus pandemic in the district.

He said that public should cooperate with police and ensure safety of others by remaining inside homes. He said strict action would be taken against those found involved in violation of lockdown in the city.