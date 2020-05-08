Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in murder of a newly married couple, informed police spokesman on Friday.

The detained suspects have been identified as Taj Wali Shah alias Shahzeb, Tahir Khan, Khalid Khan and Abrar Khan, he said. Police have obtained their physical remand from a court of law for further investigation, he added.

According to him, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while talking notice of brutal murder of newly married couple, has directed Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali to arrest all the killers involved in kidnapping and murdering Junaid and Sidra for contracting love marriage in limits of Police Station Airport.

Following the directions of police chief, SP along with his team ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima, SHO PS Airport SI Chaudhry Riaz and other IT experts have managed to trace out the suspects, he said adding that the four suspects were held during a raid and out behind lockup.

He said police team produced the accused in a court of law and obtained physical remand for further investigation. Talking to media men, SP Syed Ali said no one is above the law and the accused would be brought to the book as per law. He said investigators would solve this double murder case by presenting substantial evidences in court to get the killers punished. Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP and ASP.