ISLAMABAD - Tarnol police on Friday raided a fake beverage factory being operated in its jurisdiction and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The police raided the unlicensed beverages factory in the area of Dhok Ramzanian, Tarnol and arrested one accused namely Tufail, a resident of district Kasur. The police team also recovered huge quantity of substandard beverages. The accused were manufacturing fake beverages of different popular brands.

and supplying in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a Shalimar police team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab nabbed two dacoits identified as Altaf and Tanveer Alias Tano. The police team also recovered weapons of offence, looted items including cash, jewelry, watches, and mobile phones from them. The accused confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of dacoities in the twin cities.

Furthermore, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police have busted two gangs involved in purse-snatching and drug-smuggling besides recovery of snatched cash, motorbike, hashish and weapons from their possession.

Two of the nabbed criminals have been identified as Hamza Khan alias Tiger son of LalBadshah and Ikram son of Gul Khan, resident of AlamabadDhokeHassu, Rawalpindi. The police team also recovered five snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents in areas of SabziMandi police stations. Further investigation is underway