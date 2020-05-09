Share:

KARACHI - With 15 new cases, the number of policemen affected with coronavirus increased to 115, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday. He said currently 97 officers and personnel are under treatment while two lost their battle against the vi­rus. The spokesman said that 15 have returned to their homes after recov­ering from the disease. He further said that con­dition of an under treat­ment Sub-Inspector was critical. The Sindh Police was taking due care of affected officers and per­sonnel, the spokesman concluded.