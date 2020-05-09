Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched ration distribution drive amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ration drive initiative will be covering 25 cities across Pakistan in the coming days.

The ration packs for an entire month comprising essential food items were distributed amongst a few beneficiary families at a special ceremony organized at District Commissioner (DC) Office, Kohat. The ceremony was attended by senior management from PTCL along with high-ranking officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. Majority of the ration distribution was conducted by the District Administration at the Mohammadzai Union Council of Kohat. This ceremony marks the 1st phase of the ration drive that will continue throughout the month of Ramazan.

On the occasion, Zia ullah Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister KP, said, “We are grateful and much obliged at the support given by PTCL and its staff who have generously contributed to help the nation in these trying times. We appreciate their contribution and efforts at this time of need and I would also like to pay tribute to the services that they are providing to keep the country connected.”

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “PTCL remains at the forefront in supporting the nation during the ongoing pandemic. Our PTCL volunteers force is committed to serve communities across the country through determination and hard work.” The Ramazan ration drive aims to help affected families to observe this holy month in its true spirit.