LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to acknowledge the valuable services of great wrestler Deen Muhammad, who annexed gold medal in 1954 Asian Games. Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Friday that those players who clinched medals in international sports competitions are our real heroes. “Veteran wrestler Deen Muhammad rendered great services for the country in the field of wrestling and that’s why we have decided to place his portrait in the Sports Board Punjab Wall of Fame. Punjab government pays great tributes to the veteran wrestler Deen Muhammad in recognition of his valuable achievements,” he added. Taimoor said that wrestling is Punjab’s traditional game. “Pakistan has produced several world class wrestlers who have won laurels in international competitions in the past.” He added that Punjab govt is taking effective measures for the growth of wrestling. “Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible assistance to Deen Muhammad. Efforts are underway on media strategy to make our young generation aware of invaluable achievements of past heroes.”