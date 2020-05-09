Share:

LAHORE - As many as 961 more people tested positive for the coronavirus across Punjab on Friday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

While one more COVID-19 patient died in the province, taking the death toll to 183. So far 68 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 34 from Multan, 31 from Rawalpindi, 17 from Gujranwala, 10 from Faisalabad, four from Sargodha, three each from Gujrat and Rajanpur, two from Nankana Sahib and one each from Attock, Bahawalpur, Hafizabad, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot and Narowal. Out of 10,033 confirmed patients reported so far, 7,971 are males, 2,061 females and six transgender.

The highest number of cases belong to 25 to 34 years of age group, and lowest belong to below 18 and above 65 age group.

Out of total COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 7,259 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

From amongst ordinary citizens, the highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore, where the number has reached 3,856. As many as 581 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi, 436 Gujrat, 422 Gujranwala, 350 Sialkot, 311 Faisalabad, 203 Multan, 101 Sargodha, 95 each from Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh, 73 Jhelum, 69 Kasur, 59 Jhang, 57 Bahawalpur, 56 Vehari, 48 Hafizabad, 41 Sheikhupura, 39 each from Attock and DG Khan, 38 each from Mandi Bahauddin and Chiniot, 29 Okara, 26 Pakpattan, 25 Narowal, 24 each from Mianwali and Sahiwal, 22 Toba Tek Singh, 20 Nankana Sahib, 17 Khushab, 16 Lodhran, 14 Bhakkar, 13 Bahawalnagar, eight Chakwal and seven each from Khanewal and Layyah.

As per focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 117206 tests had been conducted in the province; as many as 4,062 patients have recovered and sent home. Presently, 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.