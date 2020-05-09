Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Jacobabad, Naseerabad and Sohbatpur to submit comprehensive reports in a contempt petition regarding encroachment of land.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, conducted the hearing of Nayyab Umrani’s contempt petition against the DCs of the said districts for not complying with the top court’s order. The bench ordered the DCs of these districts to submit separate reports about the alleged properties.

On October 8, 2018, before disposing of suo moto notice, former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the concerned authorities to file details of the properties claimed by the petitioner.

Nayab Umrani had filed a petition in July, 2018 wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015 in Sindh and Balochistan and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers’ murder case was also killed by the same people.

During the proceeding Justice Bandial noted that no progress has been made in the case, while the authorities were directed to file progress reports. He said that the petitioner was forced to live in Islamabad for the last two years due to threats from encroachers.