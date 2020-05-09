Share:

MULTAN - Students joy knew no bounds when they came to hear government’s announcement of cancellation of SSC and HSSC under all boards due to the situation, arising out of COVID-19, in the country.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, in a televised briefing after the National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) meeting on Thursday, had declared that students of 9th, 10th and 1st year would be promoted to the next classes, keeping in view their previous year’s results.

Musfira Khan, a student of 9th class, talking to APP on Friday said that after appearing in two papers under BISE, she was uncertain about the remaining exams due to the lockdown.

She said that rumours about board exams doing rounds on social media had also added to her worries, adding that now she was overjoyed to listen to the decision of the government the other day.

“I am as light as a feather now because the government has taken a wise decision. I’m quite happy because uncertainty over board exams has finally come to an end,” she said.

She stated that her 8th grade results were tremendous, adding that she would get more marks in 9th class results.

Shahzar Riaz, an Fsc student, said that he was much delighted that the government had taken a final decision now. “Uncertainty was prevailing regarding our examination. We were not studying because of unclear situation. Now, the government has won our hearts by announcing to promote us on the basis of our previous results, “he explained.

“I was totally at sea to studying or not as number of rumours were circulating on social media about board exams. Cancellation of exams and extension in vacations by July 15 is a double treat for us,” said Anashra Arif, a second year student.

She was of the view that the government had resolved a big issue in connection with education which was haunting us like a nightmare. “Students are relaxed and comfortable now with the decision,” she noted.